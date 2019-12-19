Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.7-26.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.18 billion.Jabil also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In other Jabil news, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $2,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.