iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 3,409,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,922. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

