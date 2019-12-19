iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Hits New 1-Year High at $214.43

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.43 and last traded at $214.16, with a volume of 223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day moving average of $195.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6426 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYH)

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

