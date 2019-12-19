iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.62

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.62 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 2796498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.28.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWB)
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.