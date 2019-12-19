iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.62

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.62 and last traded at $176.26, with a volume of 2796498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.28.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.68.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8356 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,174,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,678,000 after acquiring an additional 295,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,875,000 after acquiring an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9,933.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7,057.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 109,882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.