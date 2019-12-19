iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.02, 10,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 24,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

