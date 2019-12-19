iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.92 and last traded at $29.98, approximately 338,804 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

