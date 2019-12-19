iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1457 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IGIB traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 5,583,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,854. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

