iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $26.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.