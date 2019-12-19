iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

FALN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,017. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

