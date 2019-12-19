iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)’s share price were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.38, approximately 54,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 37,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $680,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,974,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 912.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,011,000.

