iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)’s share price were up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.71 and last traded at $101.68, approximately 3,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBR. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.