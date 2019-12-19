iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.99

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.99 and last traded at $204.85, with a volume of 372980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.75.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,655,000 after buying an additional 185,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after buying an additional 242,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after acquiring an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,358,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,824 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.