iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 1-Year High at $204.99

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.99 and last traded at $204.85, with a volume of 372980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.75.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJH)
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
