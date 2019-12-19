iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.30

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.302 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,837 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54.

