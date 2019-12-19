iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2045 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 730,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.