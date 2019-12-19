iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IRBT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.99.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. 689,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $132.88.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,747,000 after purchasing an additional 267,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,908,000 after buying an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 1,217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 880,468 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iRobot by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 951,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,673,000 after buying an additional 369,466 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in iRobot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 746,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,384,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

