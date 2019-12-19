Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IRTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.56.

Shares of IRTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,819. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $98.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $55.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 488,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 695.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 310,026 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 2,087.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 269,902 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

