IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Up 0%

IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.84, 3,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 94,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF makes up 1.2% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

