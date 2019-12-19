iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB) Shares Up 1.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Livestock Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:COWB)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.77, approximately 69,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 4,085% from the average daily volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26.

