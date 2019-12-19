Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company which focuses on developing drugs for severe and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 12,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $48.27 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,572. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 307,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

