Investment (LON:INV) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Investment Company PLC (THE) (LON:INV)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340.80 ($4.48) and last traded at GBX 347 ($4.56), approximately 550 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.53).

The stock has a market cap of $16.26 million and a P/E ratio of 108.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 295.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

