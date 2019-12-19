Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for United Utilities Group (UU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Utilities Group (LON: UU):

12/16/2019 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – United Utilities Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/13/2019 – United Utilities Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 940 ($12.37).

12/4/2019 – United Utilities Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – United Utilities Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

11/14/2019 – United Utilities Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2019 – United Utilities Group was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 860 ($11.31).

UU stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 940.20 ($12.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,447,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,000. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 713 ($9.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 867.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 819.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total transaction of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

