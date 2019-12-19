Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.96, 120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61.

