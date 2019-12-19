Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.57

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.57 and traded as high as $68.94. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXA. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 652.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

