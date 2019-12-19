Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.69 and last traded at $94.69, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.87.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

