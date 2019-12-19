International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 727 ($9.56) price target (up previously from GBX 665 ($8.75)) on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 671.93 ($8.84).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 559.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.66. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 667.80 ($8.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

