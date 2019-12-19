Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sells 1,119 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $80,209.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101 shares in the company, valued at $78,919.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. BidaskClub upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 217.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

