Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 11.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.02, 1,525,127 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 577,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.
The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.