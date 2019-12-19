Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 11.3%

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares fell 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $15.02, 1,525,127 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 577,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.21.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after buying an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.