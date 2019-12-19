Instructure (NYSE:INST) Receives Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about Instructure (NYSE:INST) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Instructure earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Instructure’s score:

Get Instructure alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. First Analysis lowered shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.45.

NYSE:INST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 506,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $828,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,538.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock worth $9,056,108 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.