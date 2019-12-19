Insider Selling: Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. 149,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,894. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,166.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,592,000 after acquiring an additional 100,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 7.1% in the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 165.3% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 414,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

