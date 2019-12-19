Insider Selling: SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. SI-Bone Inc has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.30.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in SI-Bone during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SI-Bone by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

