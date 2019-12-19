Insider Selling: RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Insider Sells 10,327 Shares of Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RadNet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $958.15 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in RadNet by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RadNet by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

