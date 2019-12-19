Insider Buying: Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.35.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock traded down $5.24 on Thursday, reaching $0.26. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

