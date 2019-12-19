Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,844.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Bancor Network and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $181,111.00 and approximately $36,844.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,431,875 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.