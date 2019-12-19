Ink (INK) One Day Volume Hits $458.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, LBank and CoinBene. Ink has a market cap of $917,584.00 and approximately $458.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Exrates, Gate.io, EXX, Coinrail, HitBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, LBank, Coinnest, CoinBene and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

