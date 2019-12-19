Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Information Analysis shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Get Information Analysis alerts:

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative return on equity of 39.07% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter.

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.