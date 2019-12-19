Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.82, 27,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 776,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Get Inflarx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inflarx by 454.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 276,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Inflarx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Inflarx by 78.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Inflarx by 2,102.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inflarx in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.