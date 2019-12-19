Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Down 3.3%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.82, 27,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 776,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.27.
About Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
