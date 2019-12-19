IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $162.94

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $162.94 and traded as high as $168.29. IDEX shares last traded at $167.11, with a volume of 15,415 shares traded.

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

Get IDEX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total transaction of $762,699.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,529.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.