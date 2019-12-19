iBTC 1-Day Volume Tops $131.00 (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded up 97.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, iBTC has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. iBTC has a market cap of $6,131.00 and $131.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBTC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.01174884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,102,774 tokens. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken . iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com

iBTC Token Trading

iBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.