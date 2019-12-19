iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 186,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,490. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

