iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

IBMJ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $25.91.

