Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE HY traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,978. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $76.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

In other news, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $57,812.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,135.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 39.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,128,000 after purchasing an additional 274,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,564,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

