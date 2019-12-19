Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $348.90

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.90 and traded as high as $360.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $358.00, with a volume of 19,188 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 430.92.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

