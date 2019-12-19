HTMLCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.87 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $31,007.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 122.4% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Fatbtc.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059922 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00599293 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00239082 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004999 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086375 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005682 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, HitBTC, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.