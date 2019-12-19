Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.11, 2,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 80,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

