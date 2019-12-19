Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Research Coverage Started at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 27,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,426. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $473.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.64.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Hometrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,752 shares of company stock valued at $864,628. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 16.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

