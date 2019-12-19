Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Home Bancshares stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 255.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $1,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Home Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.