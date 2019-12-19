HL Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCCH) Shares Up 0.1%

HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33, approximately 15,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in HL Acquisition by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 242,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HL Acquisition by 6,270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

HL Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

