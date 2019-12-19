Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.86

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 89214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLHR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $670.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 32.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

