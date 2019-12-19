Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-$692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.70 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.68-0.72 EPS.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 121,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,292. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.68. Herman Miller has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sidoti cut their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

In related news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.