Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.68-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $672-692 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.7 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLHR. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR traded down $5.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,507,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.10 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Herman Miller will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $613,506.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,515 shares in the company, valued at $716,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

